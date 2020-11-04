TVS launches new Apache RTR 200 4V with riding modes at 1.31 lakh

To commemorate the four million sales milestone of the TVS Apache RTR series bikes, the Hosur-based bike maker on Wednesday launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V at a price tag of ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike comes with segment-first three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain. It also gets a dedicated ride mode switch which can be used to change the modes on the go. It also sports adjustable front suspension which is also first-in-segment. This is a premium Showa suspension setup.

Some of the key technical features on the bike include Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp and Dual Channel/Single Channel ABS. It has also been updated with adjustable levers which add to a premium touch on the bike.

At the heart of the bike sits a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with RT-Fi technology. As per TVS, this engine delivers 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of torque at 7,500 RPM. The transmission unit is a 6-speed unit.

“The Apache series has been a testament to our commitment of delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts since its inception in 2005. In line with these ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle that offers key segment-first features and technologies which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight as we celebrate this prolific sales milestone." said Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company.

The motorcycle has been introduced in an all-new Matte Blue colour scheme. The bookings for the new Apache RTR 200 4V have started at the company's authorised dealerships and the deliveries will commence in the next few weeks.