TVS iQube electric scooter launched in Chetak Electric's home turf of Pune

Until now, the iQube electric scooter was only limited to select cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and now TVS Motor Company has introduced the battery-powered scooter in Pune as well, at a price tag of ₹1,10,898 (on-road).

The company has also announced previously that it will be adding 20 new cities to the list where the iQube scooter will be introduced soon.

The iQube scooter is propelled by a 4.4kW electric motor that has been rated to churn out 140 Nm of torque. The scooter is capable of touching a maximum speed of 78 kmph. The motor is juiced up from a 2.25kWh battery pack and has a full charge range of 75 km. The battery can be charged using a standard 5A socket at home.

The iQube gets a range of modern features such as a large TFT screen that can be paired to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Other key features also include full-LED lighting, Q-Park assist, two riding modes, and regenerative braking.

The TVS iQube rivals the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter that is also limitedly available in the country. The Ather 450X, on the other hand, has now been introduced in several Indian cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur etc.

The iQube also benefits from the recently revised FAME II scheme and Maharashtra state subsidy. Commenting on the revision of the FAME II subsidies, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director at TVS Motor Company, has previously said “We welcome the government’s continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this. The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration. Such policy direction should lead to the indigenous development of future technology."