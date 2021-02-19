TVS Apache RR310 becomes more expensive. Inches closer to KTM RC 390's price

TVS Motor Company has silently hiked the pricing of its flagship sportsbike - Apache RR310. After the latest hike, the motorcycle has become expensive by ₹1,990. The bike is now priced at ₹249,990 (ex-showroom). TVS is yet to dispatch any official update regarding the latest price hike.

What's to be noted here is that the bike has received continued price hikes over the last few months. Previously, its price was hiked from ₹2.45 lakh to ₹2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) in January 2021.

The new hike has shortened the gap between the RR310 and the KTM RC390. The latter has been priced slightly higher at ₹2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Goes without saying, the orange machine offers a higher level of performance and offers a more aggressive riding stance. It retails throughout the network of KTM dealerships in the country, while the Apache RR310 is sold through only select TVS dealerships.

The Apache RR310 offers segment-first four riding modes - Sport, Urban, Track and Rain. It is also offered with disc brakes on both the wheels and features dual-channel ABS as well.

For the uninitiated, its 310 cc air-cooled reverse-inclined engine is jointly engineered with BMW Motorrad. This churns out 34 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 6-speed slipper clutch gearbox. The bike also features a Bluetooth-enabled 5.0-inch TFT colour instrument panel which can be paired to the TVS Connect app. The screen also features Day mode and Night mode backlit options for better visibility in changing lighting conditions.