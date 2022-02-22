Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Two-wheelers Triumph Trident 660 recalled. Here's why

Triumph Trident 660 recalled. Here's why

The Triumph dealerships will replace the faulty component on the Trident 660 roadster without any charge.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 10:08 AM
Triumph Trident 660 is the most affordable bike in the range.

Triumph Trident 660, the most accessible motorcycle in the iconic UK-based motorcycle maker's lineup has been part of a recall lately. And if you are one of the owners of this machine then you might want to contact your nearest Triumph dealer because of a certain side-stand issue that pertains in units manufactured between February 07, 2021 and May 15, 2021.

(Also Read: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS goes on sale in China)

As per a recall document issued by the USA’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the side-stand for the Triumph Trident has been manufactured with the use of an incorrect specification of raw material. This in turn could result in bending of the unit with time and could cause the motorcycle to bend more and fall over.

The faulty part has been supplied by Fujin Corporation Pvt Ltd based in Faridabad, Haryana. While the recall document only pertains to 314 units in the US alone, units retailed in India are also affected by the latest recall.

The Triumph dealerships will replace the faulty component without any charge. Customers may contact their nearest official Triumph dealership for more details.

(Also Read: Things to consider when buying a used superbike)

In India, the company has also announced a price hike on the motorcycle. While the Trident was launched in the country originally at a price tag of 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), it now costs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Even after being an entry-level Triumph, the Trident comes with range of features such as full-LED lighting, a Bluetooth-ready instrument cluster, and Traction Control System (TCS). It is offered in a single variant and four colours options including Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Silver Ice & Diablo Red, and Sapphire Black.

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Motorcycles Triumph Trident Trident 660
