Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers Triumph Trident 660 becomes costlier in India by 50,000

Triumph Trident 660 becomes costlier in India by 50,000

Trident 660 by Triumph has become costlier by up to 50,000 and it now costs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced that it has increased the price of its entry-level roadster Trident 660 in the Indian market. The motorcycle has become costlier by up to 50,000 and it now costs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest pricing comes into effect starting from today (February 1st, 2022).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Triumph Trident 660
660 cc
₹ 6.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Icon
₹ 65,470 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Aura
₹ 73,000 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The company hasn't disclosed any specific reason for the latest price hike.

The bike was originally launched in the Indian market in April 2021. It was announced at an introductory price of 6,95,000 (ex-showroom). The Trident also marked the company's foray into the premium middle-weight roadster segment in India.

(Also Read: Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS goes on sale in China)

At the heart of the Trident sits a 660 cc triple-cylinder engine which delivers a peak power output of 81PS at 10,250rpm and a maximum torque of 64Nm at 6250rpm. The gearbox on the bike includes a 6-speed unit. Developed in Triumph's headquarters in Hinckley, UK, Trident is claimed to offer a mixed bag of performance, ease of riding as well as precise and accurate handling.

The key features of the Trident 660 include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-ready instrument cluster. The latter is part of the optional kit on the bike. It is offered in a single variant and four colours options including Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Silver Ice & Diablo Red, and Sapphire Black.

(Also Read: Triumph Trident 660 vs rivals: Price comparison)

The company offers the following motorcycles in its roadster range – Trident 660, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS, Speed Triple 1200 RS. That said, its overall global portfolio includes 18 motorcycles across the adventure, roadster, cruiser, and modern classic motorcycle segments.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM IST
TAGS: Trident Triumph Triumph Trident Trident 660 Trident 660 Price
Related Stories
India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs more than double in the UK
01 Feb 2022
Tork Kratos electric bike launched in India at 1.02 lakh: Key things to note
26 Jan 2022
Isuzu V-Cross becomes costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch
28 Jan 2022
2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation
27 Jan 2022
MG Motor India sells over 4000 ZS EVs in last two years
29 Jan 2022
Tata Nexon EV, India's best-selling electric car, hits new sales milestone
31 Jan 2022
Skoda built 802,000 cars globally in 2021, India contributed with 26,000 cars
31 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS