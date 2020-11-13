Triumph to reveal the 'entry-level' Tiger 850 Sport ADV on November 17

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it is going to reveal the all-new Tiger 850 Sport globally on November 17. The company has also teased the motorcycle ahead of its public debut. The Tiger 850 Sport is set to become the most affordable offering in the Tiger range of ADVs.

As per patent application filings with the Environmental Protection Agency (US), the new ADV will feature the 888 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which is also found on the current Tiger 900 motorcycles. It will deliver 94 bhp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm which will be backed by 87 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm.

The teaser images (above) suggest that the new Tiger will appear to be quite similar to the present Tiger range. It may have a road-focused stance to munch miles with ease. While the details aren't official revealed yet, expect the bike to come kitted with road-spec tyres for a grippier feel on tarmac, a front windscreen (as seen on teaser images), alloy wheels (at least on one trim) and more such updates.

As far as electronics go, it will likely have a very similar package to the existing Tiger 900 range. When launched, it will take aim at the BMW F 750 GS as well as the Yamaha Tracer 900 which is a global model. It will most likely be launched in the Indian market in first half of the calendar year 2021 and will be placed below the existing range of Tiger 900 ADVs.

More details on the new Tiger will be made available when it breaks cover on 17th of this month.