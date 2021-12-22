Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here

Along with the new Gold Line and Special Edition Rocket 3 models, Triumph Motorcycles India has also launched the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike. It has been priced at ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available for purchase only for one year.

The new EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with hand-painted silver coach lining, dedicated new EC1 graphics, and the Triumph badge.

It gets 10-spoke wheels along with some blacked-out elements here and there such as black-finished mirrors, headlamp cowl, and signature-shaped engine covers. As part of the optional kit, the bike also gets a Matte Silver Ice fly screen.

The updates on the new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition motorcycle will only be limited to the exterior styling, while mechanicals remains the same. The bike will continue to feature the same BS 6-compliant 900cc, twin-cylinder engine that has been rated to produce 64.1bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. There has been no specific update on the powertrain or transmission for the Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike.

The bike continues to feature the same equipment and features that include 41mm cartridge front forks, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks, and single discs on both wheels. It uses Pirelli Phantom Sports Comp tyres for more grip and safety on the roads.

Some of the key electronic rider aids on the special edition retro classic motorcycle include ABS, switchable Traction Control System (TCS), as well as two riding modes (Rain and Road).

Speaking on the occasion, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are delighted to launch the Gold Line and Special Edition range of motorcycles in India. There has been an increased demand from customers for custom-painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited-run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill."