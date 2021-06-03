Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS goes on sale in China

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the new Speed Triple 1200 RS in the Chinese market. The hyper-naked sportsbike has been priced at 1,89,895 yuan (approximately ₹21.76 lakh). For the record, the bike was also launched in the Indian market earlier this year at ₹16.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Triumph Motorcycles China announced the launch of the bike recently at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS rivals the likes of bikes such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, KTM SuperDuke 1290 and BMW S1000R. In the latest avatar, it has been reworked heavily from the inside out. It gets a new and higher capacity 1160 cc triple-cylinder powertrain. This is rated to push out a total of 180 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm, while the peak torque rating stands at 9,000 rpm. The engine comes with a standard six-speed transmission along with a slipper and an assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

The electronics features on the motorcycle include an all-new 5" TFT instrument screen with multi-display layouts, a new Cornering ABS, a standard My Triumph Connectivity System, Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter, switchable Cornering Traction Control (with IMU), new distinctive full LED lighting, full keyless system and 5 new riding modes – including Track mode.

Its 5" TFT instrument screen displays two different themes. The company claims that new screen 'guarantees less reflection' and has better image clarity even in varied lighting conditions. It also gets a lap timer for track usage.