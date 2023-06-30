Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Specs compared

Triumph recently unveiled the Scrambler 400 X globally and it will make its India debut on the 5th of July. The new motorcycle will be made by Bajaj Auto so it will be one of the most affordable motorcycles in Triumph's portfolio. One of the rivals to the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will be the Yezdi Scrambler. Here is a specifications comparison between the two motorcycles.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Dimensions

Triumph Scrambler 400 X measures 2,117 mm in length, 825 mm in width and has a height of 1,190 mm. It has a seat height of 835 mm and a wheelbase of 1,418 mm. The motorcycle weighs 179 kg wet.

On the other hand, the Yezdi Scrambler measures 1,263 mm in height, 2,154 mm in length and a width of 900 mm. The seat height measures 800 mm whereas the wheelbase is 1,403 mm. The Scrambler weighs 182 kg.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Powertrain

Powering the Scrambler 400 X is an all-new TR-series engine. It is a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine with a cubic capacity of 398.15 cc. It puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The engine on the Yezdi Scrambler is the same one as the Roadster and the Adventure. It is a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 28.72 bhp and 28.21 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Hardware

The Scrambler 400 X is equipped with 43 mm upside-down Big Piston forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment. Braking duties are being performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well which is switchable.

Yezdi has equipped with the Scrambler with 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and pre-load adjustable twin-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. It also offers switchable ABS.

