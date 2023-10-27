Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles. Here's what's different

Triumph has unveiled a new Stealth Edition for its range of motorcycles. Motorcycles like the Scrambler 900, Bobber, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Speedmaster, Bonneville T120 and Bonneville T100 will be getting the new special edition. It is important to note that the Stealth Edition will go on sale only for one year and as of now, Triumph has revealed whether it is coming to the Indian market or not.

The eight motorcycles are finished in unique paint colours on the fuel tank. The Bobber gets purple, the Scrambler 900 gets orange, the Speed Twin 900 gets green, the Speed Twin 1200 and Speedmaster gets red, the Bonneville T120 gets black and blue whereas the Bonneville T100 gets only blue.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The Stealth Editions are simply stunning, and a brilliant demonstration of the skill and innovation of our paint team. It is a challenging, hand-crafted technique that gives each motorcycle a sophisticated and unique finish. For fans of our Bonnevilles, these Stealth Editions will be hard to resist."

The Stealth Edition motorcycle range will reach the dealerships in February 2024. It will be priced slightly higher than the standard motorcycles. 2024 is also the year when Triumph will be discontinuing the Thruxton cafe racer motorcycle with a Final Edition. The Thruxton Final Edition is based on the Thruxton RS and it will arrive at dealers in Spring 2024.

Triumph Thruxton Final Edition is finished in an exclusive Competition Green paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and signed by the artist. Triumph says that the motorcycle is expected to become a collector's item so they are offering a certificate of authenticity featuring the bike’s unique VIN number. Each of these special documents is signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor. A unique Final Edition engine badge will also be supplied with each motorcycle, with a gold-finished surround and a ‘Final Edition’ graphic infill.

