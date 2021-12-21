Triumph Motorcycles launches new Gold Line edition models in India

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday announced the launch of the range of its new Gold Line special edition models in the country. The company said that it has added not one or two, but nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles.

Triumph's new Gold Line range features six motorcycles, while the Special Editions consist of three motorcycles all available for a limited period run of one year.

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger Sport 660 pre-bookings commence ahead of India launch)

The new Gold Line range includes models such as Street Scrambler 900, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black, Bobber Black, and Speedmaster Black. The prices of these new models start from ₹995,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Street Scrambler 900 and extend up to ₹1,275,000 for the Speedmaster Black.

The new Gold Line models by Triumph feature special, more custom-inspired schemes seen on the entire new Bonneville generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are delighted to launch the Gold Line and Special Edition range of motorcycles in India. There has been an increased demand from customers for custom-painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill. The fact that the Gold Lines have custom hand-painted pinstripes adds a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well."

(Also Read: Triumph marks a million motorcycle production with special edition Tiger 900)

"The Gold Lines and Special Editions overall comprise of nine motorcycles, thereby allowing us to offer the largest portfolio of motorcycles by any premium manufacturer in India. Our overall tally in India today stands at 27motorcycles across the Modern Classics, Roadsters and the Adventure range. With the number of people entering the Triumph family across age groups we’re glad to have a motorcycle to suit every discerning rider’s taste."