Triumph Motorcycles launches 2021 Speed Twin in India, gets a host of updates

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday has launched the 2021 Speed Twin modern classic motorcycle in India. The updated Triumph Speed Twin comes available at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph has introduced new brakes, new suspension, new wheels and tyres to the 2021 Speed twin to make it revised and improved. The 2021 Triumph Speed twin also comes with new features. There are some cosmetic upgrades as well.

The motorcycle manufacturer launched the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin in the global market earlier this year in June. In India, it started accepting bookings for the motorcycle in June 2021 only.

The basic silhouette of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin remains the same. However, there are some distinctive styling elements introduced to it. The British motorcycle major has introduced new graphics to the 14.5-litre fuel tank. Other cosmetic changes include new anodised headlight mounts, brushed aluminium finished silencer, classic Monza fuel cap, anodised aluminium swingarm, new mudguard mounts at front and rear, brushed aluminium finished side panels, heel guards etc.

The motorcycle maker claims that the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin comes with upgraded steering geometry. It now gets a half-degree sharper rake and a 2 mm shorter trail. It gets a twin-pod instrument console with a digital menu system. It can be accessed by the scroll button mounted on the handlebar. This enables the rider to check all key information such as gear position, fuel level, range-to-empty, average and current fuel consumption etc. Also, he or she can access traction control settings and TPMS with this.

Speaking about its power source, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin gets the same high-performing engine as Bonneville 1200 cc engine. This engine has been retuned to churn out 3 bhp extra power. It now belts out 99 bhp power at 7,250 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. The 2021 Speed Twin gets three riding modes - Rain, Road and Sport. These riding modes can be changed on the move, and the traction control can be switched off completely.

The motorcycle manufacturer claims that a new crankshaft and alternator, new balancer shaft, new cam profile, revised ports, and high compression pistons have been introduced to the model to ensure improved performance.

The motorcycle gets updated suspension with 43 mm Marzocchi front forks with cartridge damping, and 120 mm of travel. Rear gets twin shocks with adjustable preload with 120 mm travel.

Stopping power comes from Brembo four-piston M50 radial monobloc callipers gripping twin 320 mm discs at the front and Nissin two-piston calliper with 220 mm disc at the rear. The 17-inch lightweight cast Aluminium wheels come with a new 12-spoke design and are wrapped with new Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.