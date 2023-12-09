Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition has made India debut

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 09, 2023

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition has been showcased at the India Bike Week 2023 alongside other models in the range

The neo-retro motorcycle comes with ta chunky win-pod instrument cluster combining both analogue and digital display

The chunky fuel cap, uniquely positioned mirrors enhance its visual appeal

Setting it apart from standard model is the uniquely painted fuel tank that looks differently coloured from different angles

 Check product page

Priced at 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is already available for booking and its delivery will commence from March 2024

It comes available alongside other Stealth Edition motorcycles

Despite the unique paintjob, the motorcycle comes with same mechanical equipment including brake and suspension setup

Powering this motorcycle is a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox generating 99 bhp power and 112 Nm torque

This powertrain and specifications are same as the standard model
Check more about Triumph Stealth Edition motorcycles
Click Here