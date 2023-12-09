Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Stealth Edition has been showcased at the India Bike Week 2023 alongside other models in the range
The neo-retro motorcycle comes with ta chunky win-pod instrument cluster combining both analogue and digital display
The chunky fuel cap, uniquely positioned mirrors enhance its visual appeal
Setting it apart from standard model is the uniquely painted fuel tank that looks differently coloured from different angles
Priced at ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is already available for booking and its delivery will commence from March 2024
It comes available alongside other Stealth Edition motorcycles
Despite the unique paintjob, the motorcycle comes with same mechanical equipment including brake and suspension setup
Powering this motorcycle is a 1,200 cc liquid-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox generating 99 bhp power and 112 Nm torque
This powertrain and specifications are same as the standard model