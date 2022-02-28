Copyright © HT Media Limited
This Vespa 125 scooter is made of 1106 Lego  brick pieces

Lego seems to have given pretty good attention to detail while designing the Vespa 125 kit.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM
The Lego Vespa 125 scooter gets an iconic sky blue colour theme.

When we talk about scooters, Vespa has its own space as one of the most iconic models in the segment. Toy company Lego has now brought a kit for the classic 1960 Vespa 125, which could be the most affordable project scooter for enthusiasts. The Vespa 125 scooter kit comprises 1,106 Lego brick pieces and includes several tiny details that add appeal to it.

(Also read: Hero MotoCorp confident about two-wheeler industry's strong comeback in FY23)

The Lego Vespa 125 scooter gets an iconic sky blue colour theme that is in line with the classic vintage model. Interestingly, this is the same colour Lego used for the Fiat 500 kit, which was launched last year. The vintage Italian vehicles, be it scooters or cars seem to be fond of this colour.

Lego seems to have given pretty good attention to detail while designing the kit. It comes with a Technic steering stem, which reaches down from the handlebars and lets the user turn the front wheel from side to side. Additionally, on the right side of the under-seat area, the user can pull its engine cover off and reveal a little Lego engine inside. The kit has a working centre stand, which can be used for the same reasons a real Vespa scooter needs those.

The scooter comes with a movable kick-starter that is attached under the engine cover. Interestingly, there is a license plate as well, which is a nod to the date 23th 1946, when Piaggio registered its first-ever Vespa patent.

At the back, there is a small cargo box carrying a bright little bouquet of tulips. Also, there is a nicely shaped white helmet with a brown chip strap and goggles as well. The split saddle too looks perfect. Overall, Lego has given attention to every mini detail of the iconic scooter to make it as aesthetic as possible. The Lego Vespa 125 measures 13.5 inches in length and 8.5 inches in height and it comes priced at $99.99.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 10:03 AM IST
TAGS: Vespa Vedspa 125 scooter Vespa scooter Vespa 125 scooter
