Acer MUVI 125 4G electric scooter launched: Check price, specs, features

Taiwan-based multinational technology corporation Acer on Sunday launched its maiden electric scooter in the Indian market at an event in Hyderabad, priced at 1 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the brand's foray into electric vehicles in the country. The e-scooter has been launched in partnership with Indian electric mobility platform eBikeGo, which is responsible for designing and manufacturing of the vehicle here.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2023, 17:46 PM
Acer MUVI 125 4G electric scooter has been launched in partnership with Indian electric mobility platform eBikeGo.
Pre-bookings for the MUVI 125 4G will soon be opened by the Acer brand. Meanwhile, the company has also invited those interested in dealership opportunities to express their intent. For both pre-bookings and dealership inquiries, those interested need to visit the company's official website.

The electric scooter was first showcased at the EV India Expo 2023 in Greater Noida in September this year. It comes with swappable batteries, ensuring hassle-free charging. The two removable of 48V 35.2Ah each offer a range of 80 kilometres per charge and can reach a top speed of 75 kmph. The company claims that it can be charged to full in around four hours and riders can even opt to use just one battery at a time.

The scooter is being touted as a futuristic electric mobility solution for urban commuters. It comes with a light-weight chassis which is sturdy in nature and rides on 16-inch wheels for smooth movement. The chassis is complemented by an innovative rear shock absorber system which comes paired with a front hydraulic fork, offering agility and stability to riders.

It will be available in three color options: White, Black, and Grey.

The features of the scooter are said to be highly customizable and data-driven for the tech-savvy riders. One can use their Android or iOS smartphone to customize the vehicle and turn it into an interactive machine. It gets a Bluetooth-enabled 4-inch LCD screen with three configurations available.

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2023, 17:45 PM IST
