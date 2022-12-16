This beautiful handbuilt bobber is a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 underneath

When it comes to customized motorcycles, most shops prefer working on Royal Enfield because they are easier to work on and can be modified as per customer's requirement. Here, we have a customized Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 which has been modified into a bobber. The modification has been done by Neev Motorcycles and they call this build "Kaptaan".

As can be seen from the pictures, the shop has done some extensive work to make the motorcycle stand out as a bobber. It gets a custom paint job finished. The body panels are finished in glossy grey while the chassis, exhaust, engine and wheels are finished in a black powder coat and anodized.

The modification shop had to make a lot of custom parts for this build.

Neev Motorcycles had to make a lot of custom parts for this build. The fuel tank is triangular in shape just like we have seen on some customized chopper motorcycles. It is hand-built just like the fenders, toolbox, fork covers, carburettor covers, handlebar, risers and exhaust cover.

The swingarm is now longer and was specifically built by the shop for this motorcycle. There is also a removable rear seat with a frame. The motorcycle is designed as a bobber so it gets a single seat which is also custom-made. The motorcycle now runs on alloy wheels which measure 15 inches. Alloy wheels are a good addition because it means that the shop can use tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 140/90-R15 whereas the rear one is a fat 140/90-R15.

The shop has also added some high-end after-market accessories to give a more appealing look to the motorcycle. It now gets a new LED headlamp, tail light and turn indicators. There are also new bar-end mirrors, a digital speedometer and grips.

Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks in the front and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and at the rear. The suspension and braking setup has not been changed so it is what Royal Enfield used to offer with the Thunderbird 350.

