This custom Honda X4 is called ‘Bumblebee’ & is inspired by Transformers movie

One must have seen quite a lot of custom motorcycles on Indian roads and in foreign countries. However, this custom-build takes modification to the next level. It is called “Bumblebee" and one can pretty much figure out the reason behind it at the first glance if he or she has seen any of the Transformers movies or knows about the character. The build is based on a Honda X4 1300 cc and the modification is done by RH Customs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 13:18 PM
RH Customs used a donor Honda X4 1300 cc for the Bumblebee build.
The headlamp is now replaced with a head of the Bumblee character which does have LEDs in it that illuminate. The two antennas can be pulled up or they can sit flush with the head. In fact, the head itself was sourced from the USA because without it the build would not be justified. Then there is the paint job which is the other most important element of the Bumblee character. The motorcycle is finished in rusted yellow and the shop made scuff marks on the paint.

All the body panels of the motorcycle were made in-house by RH Customs.
The chassis is also custom made, it is a softail and the rear has been modified to look like a chopper. The motorcycle measures 7 feet in length that runs on alloy wheels that were designed in-house and are made up of aluminium 6061. The front wheel measures 21 inches with a tyre size of 130 mm in size while the rear one measures 18 inches and is using a 300 mm tyre.

All the body panels of the motorcycle are custom-made by RH Customs. So, the fenders, tank, seat plate, side panels etc. are made in-house by the modification shop. The cam covers are sourced from a 1972 Camaro SS and yes, they were also imported to India. The same goes for tail lights and turn indicators. The Bumblebee project was made for Mr. Raju and Mr. Raghu.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 13:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda custom motorcycles modified motorcycles Transformers
