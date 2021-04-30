Suzuki Motorcycle India lists down Hayabusa's optional accessories online

Suzuki Motorcycle India introduced the much-awaited 2021 Hayabusa in the Indian market earlier this month. Soon after the launch, the first lot of the superbike was sold off within two days and the company had to put the bookings on hold until the announcement of the second lot.

Now the company has listed the optional accessories of the Hayabusa on its official website. The accessories list includes the rear seat cowl which was offered for free to the initial customers of the third-gen Hayabusa.

The optional accessories on the Hayabusa include a touring windscreen that is 38mm taller than the stock unit available on the bike. There is also an optional luggage hook, wheel decals, carbon pattern design for the mirror cover, and a seat cover with red double stitch and Hayabusa logo. In addition that, there are tank pads on offer along with fuel tank protection stickers, and front axle sliders for the new-gen Hayabusa. The company is yet to list down the prices of these accessories.

The company is also offering an option of extended warranty on the new-gen Busa which can be availed at an additional cost over the base warranty price.

The new Busa sources power from a 1,340 cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that delivers 187 bhp of power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

It is offered in three new colours including - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Matt Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Matt Stellar Blue