Suzuki has launched the 25th Anniversary Edition of Hayabusa in the Indian market.
As the name suggests, the new edition commemorates 25 years of the legendary superbike
The new Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹17.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
It gets a host of cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
It gets a gold anodised drive chain adjuster and font brake disc inner rotor.
t also gets 25th-anniversary logo engravings on the muffler body and the Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain.
The bike also gets a 3D Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank, special V-shaped decals, and a single-seat cowl as standard equipment with the special edition.
It uses the same 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine tuned for 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm at 7,000 rpm.
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.