Suzuki unveils the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa, looks more striking than ever

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the 25th-anniversary edition of their Hayabusa. The Hayabusa has always been an iconic motorcycle. When it was launched in India back in 2021, all the units were sold out in just 2 days. The Hayabusa was first unveiled in 1998 and Suzuki achieved accumulated production of 2,00,000 units in 2022.

For its 25th year anniversary, Suzuki has introduced a new orange and black colour scheme that looks striking. The motorcycle gets a 25th-anniversary glass enamel emblem on the fuel tank, black moulding on the cowl, a V-shaped decal, a Hayabusa Kanji logo on the drive chain, a 25th-anniversary logo on the muffler, gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster and there is a single-seat cowl as standard equipment with V-shaped decal.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President said, “The Hayabusa series has been a flagship model representing Suzuki, and has fans all over the world. We would like to express our deepest gratitude that this model is able to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and that it has been continuously loved by everyone for this long. I have personally test ridden the prototype of the current third generation model, and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can present to you the best model to date. The Hayabusa will never stop its evolution. We ask for your continued love and support."

It seems like there will be no mechanical changes to the Hayabusa 25th Anniversary edition. It continues to come with a 1,340 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 187 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 150 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and a quickshifter.

There are gold anodized brake inner rotor and chain adjuster on the motorcycle.

In India, the Hayabusa recently got a price hike of ₹49,000 because it was updated to comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms that were implemented. It is now priced at ₹16.90 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from this, the motorcycle got two new colour schemes - Metallic Thunder Gray/ Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2/ Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue/ Pearl Brilliant White. These new colours were already on sale in the global market and replaced the colours that were on sale previously in India.

