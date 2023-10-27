Suzuki announces festive offers on its motorcycles & scooters. Check them out

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Suzuki Motorcycles and Scooters India have announced offers for the festive season. The brand is offering a cashback of up to ₹5,000, loan up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation on scooters and motorcycles. Apart from this, Suzuki is offering a free riding jacket worth ₹6,999 and insurance benefits of up to ₹7,000 with the motorcycles. It is important to note that these offers are valid only till 31st October 2023.
Suzuki currently sells its motorcycles, scooters and a few big bikes as well. The scooter portfolio consists of Avenis, Access 125, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX. Then there are the motorcycles - V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer. Finally, there are the big bikes. Suzuki is currently offering Katana, Hayabusa and V-Strom 650XT.
It seems like Suzuki is currently working on expanding its big bike lineup with the introduction of V-Strom 800DE which has been spied on our roads quite a few times. It only shares the V-Strom name with the rest of the V-Strom motorcycles.
The 800DE uses a revised frame which houses an all-new mill with a capacity of 776 cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with a Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine produces 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output is not been revealed. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Suzuki claims fuel efficiency is 22.7 kmpl.
The motorcycle comes with ride-by-wire, fuel injection, a Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, a Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Moreover, there is also a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers. There is also a Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control has four modes and it can be turned off as well. Suzuki is also offering a 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.