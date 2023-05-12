Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 prices hiked: Check new prices

Royal Enfield launched its flagship motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650 back in January 2023. Now, the brand has hiked the prices of the motorcycle in the Indian market. The prices have been increased by roughly ₹6,000 for all three variants. Apart from the prices, Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the motorcycle.

Now, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 starts at ₹3,54,398 for the Astral variant. The Interstellar is priced at ₹3,69,622. Finally, the top-end Celestial now costs ₹3,84,845. All prices are ex-showroom.

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the 648 cc, parallel-twin engine that is air-oil cooled and gets a 270-degree crank. It puts out 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. However, Royal Enfield has tuned the fueling and gearing to suit the requirements of the Super Meteor 650.

Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear. The calipers are twin-piston floating units at both ends. Royal Enfield is using Steel Tubular Spine Frame that is suspended by 43 mm Upside Down Telescopic Forks in the front with 120 mm of travel and twin shocks at the rear with 101 mm of travel and preload adjustment.

Also Read : Royal Enfield confirms working on electric motorcycle

Royal Enfield is currently working on several new motorcycles. It is expected that the brand will be launching or unveiling three new motorcycles this year. There will be the Shotgun 650, Himalayan 450 and the new-gen Bullet 350. The Himalayan 450 is expected to make its debut later this year. However, the timeline of any of these motorcycles is not confirmed so they can get delayed.

First Published Date: