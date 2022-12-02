Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield registers sales growth of 37% in November backed by 350 cc range

Royal Enfield reported its wholesales for November 2022 and the company sold a cumulative (domestic + exports) 70,766 units registering a 37 per cent growth over 51,654 units during the same period last year. The two-wheeler giant continues its strong growth momentum having had a record sales month in October this year wherein volumes crossed the 80,000 mark.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 17:50 PM
The newly launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a strong growth driver for the manufacturer

Speaking about the sales performance, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “As our motorcycles continue to do well post the festive season in India, we have enhanced our portfolio with the unveil of the most awaited cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA and Rider Mania earlier this month. The initial response from global consumers has been excellent and leads us to believe that this motorcycle will create a strong niche in the global cruiser market."

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales stood at 65,760 units in November 2022, registering a 47 per cent hike over 44,830 units sold in November 2021. Exports declined by 27 per cent with 5,006 units shipped overseas last month as opposed to 6,824 units during the same period last year.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 made its global debut in November with the launch slated in January 2023

In the sub 350 cc category, Royal Enfield sold 65,956 units, registering a 52 per cent increase in volumes when compared to 43,346 units sold during the same period a year ago. New launches like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the new-generation Classic 350 along with the Meteor 350 have been the brand’s growth drivers. Interestingly, sales were down by 42 per cent in the 350-600 cc category with 4,810 units sold in November this year, as against 8,308 units sold in November last year.

November was also a crucial month for Royal Enfield globally as the brand unveiled the new Super Meteor 650 at the EICMA Motorcycle Show in Italy. The brand then held its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 in Goa, just two weeks later. The model is slated for launch in January next year. The Royal Enfield Himalayan also received new colour and feature upgrades last month for the 2023 model year.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 17:50 PM IST
TAGS: royal enfield royal enfield sales november sales auto sales sales figures
