Royal Enfield Himalayan gets 3 new colours for 2023, priced at 2.16 lakh

Royal Enfield has introduced three new colour options on the Himalayan adventure tourer for the 2023 model year. The new colours include Glacier Blue, Sleet Black and Dune Brown, and will be sold alongside the existing colour options - Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black. The new colours also come with a marginal price hike of about 1,300 and are available for an asking price of 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Barring the new colours though, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets no other mechanical changes but there are new feature additions on the bike.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 17:56 PM
The 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colours - Dune Brown (above), Glacier Blue & Sleet Black
Also Read : Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know

First showcased at the recently concluded 2022 Rider Mania, the new colour schemes on the Royal Enfield Himalayan come with a new debossed logo on the grille and side panels. The adventure tourer also comes with USB charging as part of the update, which was a much-needed feature on the motorcycle.

Commenting on the new colour options, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, “Launched in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a stellar performing motorcycle in our portfolio. Developed and designed from decades of experience of riding in the mountains, and thousands of kilometres of traversing some of the toughest terrain, the Himalayan has undoubtedly created a new segment of accessible adventure touring for riders across the world. A simple, versatile, go-anywhere motorcycle, the Himalayan has resonated well with millions of adventure aficionados and has brought in new riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield community. The reliable and consistent performance of the Himalayan coupled with the introduction of these new terrain-inspired hues will definitely add more colour to every adventure."

Royal Enfield says the new colours take inspiration from the “grandeur of theHimalayas." The Glacier Blue shade is said to be inspired from the glacial lakes, while the Dune Brown represents the cold Himalayan deserts of Hunder located in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. The discontinued sleek pattern has also been revived with the black colour option and is called Sleet Black.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spied up close

The sleet pattern has been revived with the black shade on the 2023 Himalayan
The sleet pattern has been revived with the black shade on the 2023 Himalayan
The sleet pattern has been revived with the black shade on the 2023 Himalayan
The sleet pattern has been revived with the black shade on the 2023 Himalayan

Mechanically, the Himalayan retains the same hardware drawing power from the 411 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder long-stroke engine that develops 24.3 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Himalayan tips the scales at 199 kg (kerb).

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: adventure tourer motorcycles royal enfield himalayan
