Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rival, Harley-Davidson X 500: Things to know

Harley Davidson recently launched the X 500 in the Chinese market. It is the second most affordable motorcycle in the line-up after the X 350 which was launched before the X 500. Both of these motorcycles are on sale in the Chinese market only. Harley-Davidson X 500 is a very suitable rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and here are five things that one should know about it.
The X 500 looks like a larger version of the X 350. However, the X 350 is designed as a flat tracker and the X 500 looks more like an XR1200X. There is a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece cruiser-like seat, a chopped-off rear fender and circular elements.
The frame of X 500 is shared with the Benelli Leoncino 500. It is suspended by 50 mm Up-side down forks in the front that get rebound adjustability while the rear one is an off-set monoshock that gets rebound and preload adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
Powering the X 500 is a 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and borrowed from Benelli Leoncino 500. It puts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, the Harley-Davidson X 500 comes with LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer.
It is highly unlikely that Harley-Davidson will bring X 500 to the Indian market. This is because the brand is already working on launching the 4XX. It is expected that the Harley-Davidson 4XX will be launched during the festive season.