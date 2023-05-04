Harley-Davidson X 500 is here to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

The X 500 has been launched in the Chinese market. It will not be making its way to India
In terms of design, the X 500 looks like a larger version of the X 350 and a smaller version of the XR1200X
Harley-Davidson X 500 shares its underpinnings with the Benelli Leoncino 500.
It uses a 500 cc, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 47 bhp and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The frame is also the same steel tube frame that is suspended by 50 mm Up-side down while the rear one is an off-set monoshock
Braking duties are performed by twin discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. The front caliper gets four pistons while the rear one gets a single piston.
In terms of dimensions, the X 500 should feel quite compact. It measures 2,135 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 1,458 mm. The seat height measures 820 mm while the ground clearance is 153 mm.
The factory weight of the motorcycle is 199 kg while the fuel tank can hold 13 litres.
The X 500 rolls on 17-inch wheels and they are wrapped in Maxxis Supermaxx ST tyres. The front tyre measures 120/70 whereas the rear one is wider at 160/60.