Royal Enfield Hunter 450 spotted ahead of launch. Check new spy shots

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles to expand their lineup. Last year, the brand launched the Himalayan 450 at Motoverse 2023 and it has received quite a lot of appreciation. However, not everyone likes an adventure tourer and might need a more useful motorcycle for doing city duties. This is where the Hunter 450 comes into the picture. Royal Enfield is already developing the Hunter 450 and we have seen a few spy shots of the motorcycle. However, now the new motorcycle has been spotted once again on Indian roads. As of now, there is no official launch date but we expect the Hunter 450 to hit the market by the end of 2024. In terms of pricing, the Hunter 450 will be more affordable than the Himalayan 450.