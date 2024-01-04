Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colourways

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colour schemes - Dapper Orange and Dapper Green. They cost 1,69,656/- (ex-showroom, Chennai).
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in new Dapper Green colour scheme.

Royal Enfield's most affordable motorcycle - the Hunter 350, has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The manufacturer first launched the Hunter 350 back in 2022 and now to keep the model fresh, they have introduced two new colour schemes - Orange and Green to the Dapper variants of the motorcycle. The new colours are priced at 1,69,656/- (ex-showroom, Chennai).

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS