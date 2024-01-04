Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets two new colourways

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Royal Enfield's most affordable motorcycle - the Hunter 350, has been doing pretty well in the Indian market. The manufacturer first launched the Hunter 350 back in 2022 and now to keep the model fresh, they have introduced two new colour schemes - Orange and Green to the Dapper variants of the motorcycle. The new colours are priced at ₹1,69,656/- (ex-showroom, Chennai).