Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price, specs, features, design compared

Royal Enfield Himalayan is still the first choice for many people who are looking for their new ADV. Yes, the motorcycle has started to show its age when compared to some of its rivals but the sales figures are still quite decent. Now, the market for adventure tourers is booming as more and more people want to tour. If a person's budget is more and he wants something more premium then he might be considering the G 310 GS which is BMW Motorrad's most affordable adventure tourer. Here, is a comparison between both motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Looks

In terms of looks, the Himalayan has not been changed since it was first launched in the Indian market. Everyone knows how a Himalayan looks and it is immediately recognizable on Indian roads. Royal Enfield follows function over form strategy because of which the motorcycle looks a bit utilitarian. It even gets an exoskeleton that protects the bodywork in case of a fall and jerry cans can be mounted on it while touring.

The BMW G 310 GS looks like a smaller version of the elder GS models that are on sale in the Indian market. There are not a lot of G 310 GS on the roads because of which it does have some road presence. What adds further is the attractive paint schemes that BMW Motorrad offers.

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Specs

The engine on the BMW G 310 GS is more modern than the Himalayan. It gets a 312 cc unit that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 33.5 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

The 411 cc unit on the Himalayan is a long-stroke unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 24 bhp of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque. The engine is designed for delivering torque in its low and mid-range. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Features

Royal Enfield has fitted the Himalayan with a compass, Tripper Navigation, hazard lights, tail rack, bash plate and a switchable ABS. On the other hand, BMW G 310 GS gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, LED lighting and glide through technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price

The Himalayan starts at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the price depends on the paint scheme that the person opts for. The BMW G 310 GS costs ₹3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). If the person wants to go hard-core offroading then the Himalayan is a better buy because of its suspension setup, low-end grunt from the engine and spoked wheels. However, it is important to note that Royal Enfield will launch the new Himalayan 450 next year which will be a significant improvement over the current Himalayan.

