Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new premium variants. Check out what's new

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new premium variant of the 42 and the Roadster in the Indian market. The manufacturer has made several cosmetic changes to both motorcycles. However, in the mechanical department, they stay the same. The Jawa 42 range now starts at ₹1,89,142 and the Yezdi Roadster range from ₹2,06,142 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, commented on the introduction of two new premium variants, stating, “At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our story goes beyond motorcycles; it's a tale of passion, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to crafting machines that transcend generations. We continuously strive for evolution and innovation to create motorcycles that are not only admired but also cherished and desired. The introduction of the new Jawa Forty-Two and Yezdi Roadster is a testament to our pursuit of excellence and our responsiveness to customer feedback. These motorcycles are our promise to riders that they are part of something enduring and beautiful."

