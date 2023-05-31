Your road trip to Ladakh just got new frontiers, more restricted zones to open

In a bid to further bolster tourism in Ladakh, officials in the union territory reportedly plan to open up areas that have thus far been restricted for tourists. These include zones that are close to the Line of Actual Control or LAC. Ladakh has been seeing a steady increase in tourist footfall in recent times and the move to allow for more areas to be visited by non locals could come as good news for the local economy.

Ladakh is a hot favourite among tourists from across the country and especially for those in northern Indian cities who like to drive or ride to the vast expanses here. While Leh is now well connected through numerous flight options, a large number of tourists use the road trip option to truly experience the scenic landscape.

According to media reports, tourists would now be able to also take in the sights and sounds of regions like Marsimik La, Tsogtsalo, and Chang Chenmo which have previously either prevented tourists' entry or asked for special permissions. Of special note is the 18,314 feet high Marsimik La (pass) up to Tsogtsalo which lies close to the LAC and will soon be opened for tourists. The other is Chang Chenmo sector which lies in close proximity to the Pangong Lake.

But driving a car or riding a bike to and in Ladakh comes with its fair share of challenges and requires careful planning. Just a few days ago, local police officials were tasked to rescue 100 passengers who had been left stranded at Changla Axis due to intermittent snowfall. Icy roads can make motoring in Ladakh treacherous and officials repeatedly advise extreme caution.

There are essentially two main roads to Ladakh from the national capital of Delhi - one via Manali and the other via Srinagar. The driving distance on both routes is approximately 1,000 kilometres.

