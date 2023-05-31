HT Auto
Home Auto News Your Road Trip To Ladakh Just Got New Frontiers, More Restricted Zones To Open

Your road trip to Ladakh just got new frontiers, more restricted zones to open

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 10:12 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

In a bid to further bolster tourism in Ladakh, officials in the union territory reportedly plan to open up areas that have thus far been restricted for tourists. These include zones that are close to the Line of Actual Control or LAC. Ladakh has been seeing a steady increase in tourist footfall in recent times and the move to allow for more areas to be visited by non locals could come as good news for the local economy.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Ladakh is a hot favourite among tourists from across the country and especially for those in northern Indian cities who like to drive or ride to the vast expanses here. While Leh is now well connected through numerous flight options, a large number of tourists use the road trip option to truly experience the scenic landscape.

According to media reports, tourists would now be able to also take in the sights and sounds of regions like Marsimik La, Tsogtsalo, and Chang Chenmo which have previously either prevented tourists' entry or asked for special permissions. Of special note is the 18,314 feet high Marsimik La (pass) up to Tsogtsalo which lies close to the LAC and will soon be opened for tourists. The other is Chang Chenmo sector which lies in close proximity to the Pangong Lake.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
₹29.98Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : CESL launches solar-powered EV charging station in Ladakh

But driving a car or riding a bike to and in Ladakh comes with its fair share of challenges and requires careful planning. Just a few days ago, local police officials were tasked to rescue 100 passengers who had been left stranded at Changla Axis due to intermittent snowfall. Icy roads can make motoring in Ladakh treacherous and officials repeatedly advise extreme caution.

There are essentially two main roads to Ladakh from the national capital of Delhi - one via Manali and the other via Srinagar. The driving distance on both routes is approximately 1,000 kilometres.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
ARNV Branded Bajaj Pulsar Body Cover, Built Water Resistant Fabric, Comes with Pocket Mirror and Belt (Grey)
Rs. 454 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city