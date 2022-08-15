CESL launches solar-powered EV charging station in Ladakh

The EV charging station was built as the first one of its kind in Ladakh.

Ladakh gets its first-ever solar energy-powered electric vehicle charging station, informed Convergence Energy System Limited (CESL). The company has shared a tweet with a video showing the Hyundai Kona electric vehicles being charged at the station. It also claims that this EV charging station comes as a step toward Ladakh's pursuit to become a net zero region.

This #IndependenceDay, Ladakh embarks on a clean mobility journey in its pursuit to become a #netzero region. Our first-of-its-kind #solar PV-based #EVcarport, connected with rooftop power plant and battery #energystorage system is one step ahead in bringing a sustainable change. pic.twitter.com/V4hI9U2vWP — Convergence (@ConvergenceCESL) August 15, 2022

The company further said that this its first-of-its-kind of solar PV-based EV carport. It comes connected with a rooftop power plant and battery energy storage system. “This #IndependenceDay, Ladakh embarks on a clean mobility journey in its pursuit to become a #netzero region. Our first-of-its-kind #solar PV-based #EVcarport, connected with rooftop power plant and battery #energystorage system is one step ahead in bringing a sustainable change," the tweet further says.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the EESL, which works for the enhancement of electric vehicles and EV charging stations across India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

First Published Date: