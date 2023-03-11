Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

Bobbers, many people would say that they are special. Often people who buy them take decisions from the heart rather than from the mind. Bobbers are strictly single seater and fitting a rear pillion seat only messes with the appeal of the motorcycle. There are not a lot of bobbers available in the Indian market. Jawa recently added the 42 Bobber to their line-up and before that, there was their flagship, the Perak. So, what people had to do not spend a lot of money on bobbers is to modify their current motorcycles.

Often these modified motorcycles are Royal Enfields because they are easier to work upon and can be modified in different body styles. Here, is a Royal Enfield Classic 350. The stock motorcycle is modified extensively by Eimor Customs. The build is affectionately called Ayla by the shop.

The motorcycle is finished in a dark metallic silver with a matte finish. There is a touch of gold leaf to enhance the curves of the bike. Being a bobber, the rear seat has been removed and the motorcycle has been stretched by four inches. The tyres are hugged by Duck-billed mudguards. The rear number plate holder has been moved to the side which gives a clean look from the rear. The rear turn indicators are now moved right beside the shock absorbers.

Eimor has added some modern touches as well. For instance, there is a LED headlamp and a single-pod digital instrument cluster.

Also Read : This extensively modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will grab your attention

The front wheel now measures 19 inches in size while the rear one measures 15 inches. The wheels are now wrapped in new tyres and the front rake has been increased as well. The front telescopic forks are now replaced with up-side down forks. Then there are other changes as well. The stock halogen headlamp has been replaced with a 5.5-inch LED unit. The stock analogue speedometer is now gone and in comes a single-pod digital speedometer.

First Published Date: