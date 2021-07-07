Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Royal Enfield Classic 350 crosses 2 lakh price mark after latest price hike
Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Metallo Silver colour option.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 crosses 2 lakh price mark after latest price hike

1 min read . 10:11 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Timely price hikes have made the Royal Enfield Classic 350 cross 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.
  • This increment is substantially higher than Royal Enfield's other products like the Himalayan and the Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield has recently announced a price hike on its motorcycles in the country. Its most popular offering - Classic 350 has turned costlier in the range of 7,361 up to 8,362.

With the latest price hike, the RE Classic 350 now retails in the range of 1,79,782 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for Ash/Chestnut Red/ Redditch Red/Pure Black/Mercury Silver Single ABS base trims to 2,06,962 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad) for the top-of-the-line paint schemes - Stealth Black/Chrome Black.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield announces new service package for customers in India)

Timely price hikes have made the Classic 350 cross 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. And this increment is substantially higher than Royal Enfield's other products like the Himalayan and the Bullet 350. This also indicates that the upcoming new-gen Classic 350 could be even costlier than the current-gen motorcycle.

But at the same time, the new-gen Classic 350 will also receive a host of ground-breaking updates including a new J-platform, powertrain, features and tweaked exteriors. The bike has already been spotted getting tested on the Indian roads several times in the past.

(Also Read: Ola electric scooter to Classic 350: Upcoming two-wheeler launches in July 2021)

Apart from the all-new Classic 350, the company is also gearing up to launch a slew of new products in the Indian market. RE was spotted testing a middleweight cruiser likely to be called 'Shotgun', in addition, that there is also a 350 cc scrambler-inspired motorcycle in the making that could be named either Scram 350 or Hunter 350.

Here's the list of all the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021.