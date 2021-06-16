Revised FAME II subsidy: TVS iQube electric scooter receives a price cut

After Ather 450X electric scooter, the TVS iQube battery-powered two-wheeler has also received a price cut thanks to the revised FAME II subsidy on electric two-wheelers. The iQube has now become more affordable by ₹11,250. With the latest revision, the scooter now costs ₹100,777 in Delhi and ₹110,506 in Bengaluru. For the record, previously the scooter used to retail at ₹112,027 in Delhi and ₹121,756 in Bangalore. These are the on-road prices of the electric scooter.

Commenting on the revision of the FAME II subsidies, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director at TVS Motor Company, said “We welcome the government’s continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this. The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration. Such policy direction should lead to the indigenous development of future technology."

The iQube electric scooter gets a 4.4 kW (6 bhp) electric motor responsible for delivering a peak torque output of 140 Nm. The electric scooter is capable of hitting a top speed of 78 kmph in the Sport mode. Its battery can be fully charged in just 5 hours and returns a full range of 75 km on a single charge in the Eco riding mode. The full charge range drops to 55 km in the Sport mode.

The iQube comes packed with the next-generation TVS SmartXonnect platform with Bluetooth connectivity. Some other key highlights of the scooter include its advanced TFT instrument console and TVS iQube app. The latter enables other key features such as geo-fencing, navigation assist, remote battery charge status, last parked location, and incoming call and text message alerts.

It is a direct rival to the likes of the Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak Electric.