Previous owner of Pulsar 220F takes delivery of India's first Bajaj Pulsar 250

After the recent launch of the Pulsar 250, Bajaj Auto has now started delivering the new motorcycle to customers in India. The company on November 15th delivered the first unit of the new Pulsar 250 from its Shourya Bajaj showroom at Chinchwad, Pune. The owner of India's first Pulsar 250 also happens to own the previous Pulsar 220F.

The new Pulsar 250 comes out as a whole new bike from the ground up as it doesn't share any of its technical or design components with the pre-existing Pulsar models.

Using a tubular frame to house a new 249 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine, the new Pulsar churns out 24.5 bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Some of the key feature highlights of the new Pulsar 250 include its full LED lighting, single-channel ABS, tubular frame, telescopic front forks, etc.

The bike comes packed with a semi-digital meter console which is shared in both the Pulsar variants - Pulsar F250 and the Pulsar N250. While the former has been priced at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter retails at a starting price of ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes out as a direct rival to the likes of other quarter-liter bikes in India such as the Yamaha FZ-25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

With the launch of the new-gen Pulsar 250, Bajaj Auto is rumoured to be ending the production of the iconic 220F after over a decade of its initial launch. The Pulsar 220F is considered to be one of the model iconic models to be ever launched in the Pulsar lineup.