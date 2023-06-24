Bajaj Pulsar F250: Quick review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Paarth Khatri
Published Jun 24, 2023

The Pulsar F250 is the elder sibling to the Pulsar 220. 

The F250 was introduced to the Indian market with the Pulsar N250. Both motorcycles were the first new-gen Pulsars. 

The riding ergonomics of the Pulsar F250 are more comfortable than the N250 because of the clip-on handlebars.

The engine is all-new and is tuned for torque. So, the rider does not need to do frequent gear changes

 Check product page

The 5-speed gearbox is quite smooth and the clutch action is also light.

There is a new infinity display instrument cluster that does not get Bluetooth connectivity but it does show information that a rider needs.

Braking in the front is quite good. However, the rear lacks initial bite

The suspension is a bit stiff when compared to previous Pulsars. However, it is not uncomfortable.

There are some vibrations on the rearview mirrors and the fairing.
To check out Bajaj Pulsar NS200's quick review
Click Here