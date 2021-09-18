Piaggio to launch updated Aprilia SR 160 with digital cluster in India

Piaggio is likely to launch an updated version of the popular Aprilia SR 160 scooter in the Indian market in the months to come. The 2022 SR 160 has now been spotted getting tested on the roads of Pune ahead of its launch.

The updated meter console appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.

Both the scooters (SR, SXR) come based on the same platform but feature different body styles.

(Also Read: Piaggio gears up to launch its One electric scooter: All you need to know)

The upcoming model could be offered as an update to the current scooter, or it can also be launched as a variant. Either way, the customer will be able to cherish a fully digital screen on the two-wheeler. Not to forget, this will also most likely be accompanied by a higher price tag.

The new screen will be capable of displaying a large set of information (as seen on the SXR) which includes a digital speedometer and tachometer, as well as trip information, real-time fuel-consumption data and even a log of the top speed reached. Along with the new screen, the scooter could also benefit from the introduction of Bluetooth connectivity that may unlock some Bluetooth connectivity features that are now being commonly offered in India.

(Also Read: Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium for EVs)

Expect the new scooter to carry forward the same powertrain, suspension, brakes, and other hardware components. When launched, the new model will be slightly costlier than the existing model that retails at 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The updated scooter is likely to cost ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 over the current vehicle.