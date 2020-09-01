Piaggio to launch Aprilia SXR 160 in India this November

The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter is going to be launched in India in November this year. The scooter made its debut at the last Auto Expo and was slated for launch in the earlier part of 2020 but the pandemic threw a wrench in its launch plans.

The launch confirmation was recently done by brand’s top honcho, Diego Graffi during the digital launch event of the Vespa Racing Sixties special edition scooters.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is going to be a very unique scooter which will have no direct competition in India. While Suzuki has a maxi-scooter in the form of Burgman 125, the SXR 160 will be a slightly more premium offering against its Japanese competition.

The Aprilia SXR 160 has an Italian DNA which is evident from its instantly likable design. Majority of its development has been carried on in Italy, mainly for the developing markets like India.

On the outside, the scooter boasts a very premium looking maxi-scooter styling with a wide and angular front apron which integrates sharp and compact full-LED headlamp. The tail section also gets LED tail lamp. Some of the key convenience features on the scooter include spacious footboard, roomy seat, front storage compartment and a USB charging port. It also gets a full LCD dash which shows all the necessary information in a clear and legible format.

The SXR 160 features the same 160 cc, three-valve, fuel-injected engine that's also found on the SR 160 sport scooter. This engine works in a different state of tune in the SXR 160. Also, seeing the target audience and a different class altogether, the SXR 160 will feature a revised setup for the chassis and suspension against the SR 160.

As far as pricing is concerned, expect it to be priced at a premium over the SR 160 which currently starts at ₹1,04,812 (ex-showroom, Delhi).