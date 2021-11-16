Piaggio India launches 2021 Aprilia SR scooter range, adds a host of updates

Piaggio India on Tuesday has launched the updated version of the Aprilia SR scooter range - SR 125 and SR 160. Both the sporty and premium Aprilia scooters come with revised designs and features. However, the powertrain of both the scooters remains the same as before.

No change has been made in terms of power and performance.

(Also Read: Aprilia RS660 deliveries start in India. Female racer becomes 1st owner)

The 2021 Aprilia SR 125 is priced at ₹1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), while the updated Aprilia SR 160 is available at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

The new range of Aprilia SR scooters can be booked at an amount of ₹5,000 in dealerships across India. Also, customers can book the scooters through the two-wheeler major's online retail outlet.

The Aprilia SR range of scooters come with a racing-inspired design. They come available in five different colour options. The sporty and premium scooters get a new LED headlamp, new X style taillights, a fully digital instrument cluster borrowed from SXR 160, carbon fibre finish.

The Aprilia SR 160 race edition gets knuckle guards. These scooters get large 14-inch alloy wheels with wider 120 section tyres both at front and rear. The split seat design adds further sportiness to the scooters, while the large grab rail adds further practicality. They come with a backlit storage compartment with a USB charging facility.

While these cosmetic and feature updates are visible in the Aprilia SR range of scooters, both of them come with the same 125 cc and 160 cc engines as the outgoing models.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India, said that the SR range of scooters have set a benchmark for scooters and first to offer engineering technologies like ABS, 160 CC 3V Tech FI, high-tech and high-performance engine. He also claimed the new design evolution will appeal to more riders.