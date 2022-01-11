Pay more to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350, Himalayan and Meteor after price hike

Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has increased prices of some of its flagship models in India. The prices are effective from January and effects popular models like the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Himalayan motorcycles.

According to the latest hikes the Classic 350 model, which is the best-selling motorcycle from the brand, has received the least amount of hike across its range.

The biggest hike, which is more than ₹4,000, is seen in the Himalayan range of bikes.

The prices of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball range has been increased by ₹2,511. The price of these bikes now start at ₹2.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹2.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Stellar range of bikes in the Meteor 350 lineup has received a hike of ₹2.601 on each variant. The price of the Stellar range of Meteor 350 now start at ₹2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

Supernova, the top-spec model in the Meteor 350 lineup, has received the biggest hike. After an increase of ₹2,752 per variant, the price of this range now starts from ₹2.17 lakh and go up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic 350 range of bikes have received a price hike ranging between ₹2,872 and ₹3,332 depending on the variants. The entry-level Redditch Classic 350 will now cost ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-spec Chrome Classic 350 will cost ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

All the bikes in the Royal Enfield Himalayan range has received price hikes of more than ₹4,000. The silver and grey Himalayan price will now start at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) while the black and green Himalayan will come at an increased price of ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides these three range of motorcycles, Royal Enfield sells three other models which include the Interceptor, Continental GT and Bullet. However, the prices of these motorcycles remain unchanged as of now.