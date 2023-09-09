Check out this Royal Enfield Himalayan modified to suit Mumbai

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 09, 2023

Royal Enfield commissioned a custom build of Himalayan to Bombay Custom Works

The build was made to embody the city of Mumbai

It is built for Mumbai, in Mumbai and by a Mumbaikar

Parts such as fuel tank, front fender, rear fender, side panels have been custom fabricated.

Royal Enfield commissioned a custom build of Himalayan to Bombay Custom Works

The shop says that the seat has been custom made.

The spoked wheels have been custom made and they measure 17-inches

The exhaust is also different and is a modified Supertrapp.

The custom Himalayan is currently parked at Royal Enfield's India Tech Centre located in Chennai.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here