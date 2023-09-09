Check out this Royal Enfield Himalayan modified to suit Mumbai

Royal Enfield commissioned a custom build of Himalayan to Bombay Custom Works
The build was made to embody the city of Mumbai
It is built for Mumbai, in Mumbai and by a Mumbaikar
Parts such as fuel tank, front fender, rear fender, side panels have been custom fabricated.
The shop says that the seat has been custom made.
The spoked wheels have been custom made and they measure 17-inches
The exhaust is also different and is a modified Supertrapp.
The custom Himalayan is currently parked at Royal Enfield's India Tech Centre located in Chennai.