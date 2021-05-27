Nexzu set to launch new range of e-cycles

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker Nexzu on Thursday said it is set to launch its new range of e-cycles, including step-through cycles, cargo version cycles and new long-range swappable battery cycles, in the country.

Amid this new phase, the company is also well on its way to localising 100 per cent of its electric vehicle (EV) parts from India and, as part of this, will actively work with industry-leading suppliers for a 'Make-in-India' manufacturing process.

(Also Read: Nexzu Mobility eyeing global market; in talks for e-cycle exports to US, UK)

After introducing a range of e-scooters, the company took a revolutionary step by launching world-class e-cycles, the Pune-based Nexzu Mobility said in a statement.

Nexzu said its next phase of growth will be driven by innovative technology.

With its new launches, the company will introduce e-cycles with a higher load-carrying capacity, premium cell make batteries and additional safety features. It will also introduce an app-based interface with the cycles, as well offering an extra-long range and personalised range bikes.

(Also Read: Nexzu Mobility enters e-bicycle segment, launches 3 variants)

Nexzu Mobility Chief Operating Officer Rahul Shonak said, "After months of extensive R&D (research and development), we are excited to unveil our future plans. With our new offerings, we will strengthen our product portfolio by putting forth a solution for every customer need."

The company foresees hyper growth on the horizon for the EV space, he added.

"While we develop new products with Indian suppliers, we are strengthening our Indian ecosystem. We are open to discuss local manufacturing with Indian supplier partners," the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.