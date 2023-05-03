New-gen Bullet 350 to Himalayan 450: 5 upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles

Royal Enfield has become very popular in the past few years. The manufacturer has been expanding at a very high rate as they enter into different new segments. Royal Enfield has been quite busy as they plan to launch a motorcycle every quarter. Here are some motorcycles that we know will be launching soon in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The original Himalayan has come a long way since it was first introduced back in 2016. Now, the brand is working on launching a more powerful version of the motorcycle. It is expected to be called the Himalayan 450 and will be improved on a lot of factors. It will get USD forks, a digital instrument console and all LED lighting. It is expected that the Himalayan 450 will also feature tubeless tyres. However, the biggest change will be the new 450 cc engine which will be liquid-cooled. The power output is expected to be around 40-45 bhp with 40 Nm of peak torque. The Himalayan 450 is expected to launch around August-September.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

The Shotgun 650 is the second motorcycle based on the Super Meteor 650's platform. Where the Super Meteor 650 is a cruiser, the Shotgun 650 will have a more traditional riding triangle with middle-set foot pegs. The engine will be the same 650 cc unit from the Interceptor and Continental GT. However, the exhaust unit will be different.

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield is working on a new-gen of Bullet 350. It will be based on the J-platform which is already being used on the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. The engine will be the same but it might get a different state of tune. The motorcycle will get a single-piece seat, halogen headlamp, new switchgear and much more.

Royal Enfield Scram 650

The Scram 650 seems like a scrambler motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It will use the 650 cc twin-cylinder engine from the 650 Twins. However, it might get a different state of tune and a 2-in-1 exhaust system. The motorcycle gets a single-piece seat and USD forks.

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Apart from the new Himalayan 450, the manufacturer is also working on a roadster version of the Himalayan 450. It is expected to be called Hunter 450 and will look like a larger version of the Hunter 350. It will use 17-inch wheels instead of the 21 and 18-inch wheels that the Himalayan 450 will get.

Bonus: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with fairing

A test mule of Continental GT 650 was spotted with a bikini fairing. Royal Enfield has equipped a semi-fairing to its race-spec motorcycles. However, there is a possibility that this fairing is just a bolt-on accessory that the manufacturer might sell in the future.

