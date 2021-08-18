New Kawasaki Z900RS SE breaks cover

Kawasaki has revealed the new higher-spec Z900RS SE motorcycle with a number of new equipment updates, as well as a unique ‘Yellow Ball’ colour scheme. The motorcycle is limited only to the market of the UK and isn't expected to arrive in the Indian market anytime soon.

With the latest update, the motorcycle has received a new striking ‘Yellow Ball’ colour that takes inspiration from the original 1972 Z1 Super 4 model. For the record, the standard Z900RS is featured in a yellow and black colour scheme, but the new ‘Yellow Ball’ colour option will only be limited to the new SE variant. The new option packs golden-coloured wheels and suspension components.

The new Z900RS SE model gets a fully adjustable 41 mm USD front fork. While the diameter rating stays the same as the previous model, there has been some retuning of the suspension for improved ride and handling on the motorcycle. At the rear, the bike gets an Öhlins S46 monoshock with a remote preload adjuster.

The Z900RS SE gets the same 948 cc engine liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine as the Z900. This engine has been rated to churn out 108bhp of maximum power in the Z900RS motorcycle. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox.

The braking kit on the motorcycle includes Brembo M4.32 radial monoblocs paired along with 300mm discs with stainless-steel braided lines.

The company has announced that the bike will be made only in the market of UK by next year.