New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at 14.99 lakh

Kawasaki has launched the latest iteration of its flagship Ninja ZX-10R superbike in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹14,99,000 (ex-showroom). The updated model will be made available in two colour options – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2.

With the new model update, the bike has gained a few styling changes along with mechanical tweaks which are claimed to further improve the overall performance of the machine.

It now features a slightly sharper design against the model it replaces. There is a more aerodynamic upper cowl, new winglets built into the upper cowl, an updated handlebar, a new tail cowl design, and repositioned footpegs along with the Kawasaki River Mark. Apart from the updated styling, the bike has also gained new exterior features such as all-LED lighting as well as a Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour instrument console. The new meter can be paired with Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY THE APP.

Apart from these tweaks, there is also a new BS 6-compliant 998 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine which has been rated to churn out 200bhp (210bhp with RAM Air) of maximum power at 13,200rpm, which is backed up by 114Nm of peak torque at 11,400rpm. The powertrain now gets a finger-follower valve actuation system along with a new air-cooled oil cooler. As per the company, this update has been introduced based on the feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine.

Some of the key electronic aids on the litre-class superbike include electronic cruise control, engine brake control, ABS, Öhlins electronic steering damper, cornering management function, traction control system, launch control, power modes, riding modes, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.