New 2021 Honda 125 Grom breaks cover

Honda has taken the wraps off the newly updated 125 Grom which has been completely overhauled for 2021. Also known as 'Monkey Bike', the updated Grom features heavily tweaked exterior styling with new body panels and graphics. Albeit, it still remains pint-sized, which is the key USP of the Grom.

It now features a new fuel tank design along with fresh body panels covering its either side. A darker, golden dipped front fork, lends it a very premium appeal. Also, the single seat has been updated and appears to be slightly more flattish in the new model. The headlamp design appears to be unchanged.

(Also Read: Honda says entry-level motorcycle work for India in progress)

The pint-sized motorcycle gets a 125 cc engine which is now Euro-5 compliant. The output from the engine stays the same at 9.7 PS and 10.9 Nm. The transmission option include a new 5-speed unit, which replaces the old 4-speed gearbox unit.

The bike has a wheelbase extending 1,100 mm, while its seat height measures at 762 mm. Its small seat is convenient only for youngsters and shorter riders. The suspension kit on the bike includes USD front fork and a single monoshock.

The Honda 2021 Grom/MSX 125 will certainly not arrive in India anytime soon as it is deemed too premium for a market like ours. Its Indian cousin, Navi has already been discontinued in the country due to poor sales performance.

(Also Read: Honda to create a lower 'BigWing' division for 300cc-500cc bikes)

The Japanese automaker is also working on a smaller Monkey Bike which was revealed in patent images. In comparison to the current model, its engine/transmission location has been changed, along with several other major constructional differences. (Read full information here)