Honda Shine 125: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 15, 2023

Honda Shine is one of the most popular commuter motorcycle in the Indian market.

Honda Shine is one of the most popular commuter motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Shine 125 is offered in two variants - Drum and Disc. 

They are priced at 79,800 and 83,800. Both prices are ex-showroom

The engine is a  124cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection.

It produces 10.55 bhp and 11 Nm. 

The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

The motorcycle comes with silent starter and eSP

There is also CBS and side-stand cut off switch on offer.
To check out more such web stories 
Click Here