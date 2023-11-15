Honda Shine 125: Top highlights

Honda Shine is one of the most popular commuter motorcycle in the Indian market.
The Shine 125 is offered in two variants - Drum and Disc.
They are priced at ₹79,800 and ₹83,800. Both prices are ex-showroom
The engine is a 124cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled and gets fuel injection.
It produces 10.55 bhp and 11 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
The motorcycle comes with silent starter and eSP
There is also CBS and side-stand cut off switch on offer.