Meet the sportier looking new 2022 Honda Vario 160 MotoGP edition

Honda Vario 160 MotoGP edition will not go on sale anytime soon for the regular customers. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 03:57 PM
The Honda Vario 160 may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

Within weeks of rolling out the new 2022 edition of the Vario 160 scooter for the market of Indonesia, Honda has now given the scooter a sportier looking MotoGP theme. However, this Honda Vario 160 MotoGP edition will not be available for purchase to the regular customers. Only four units of these models will be produced.

Two of them come slapped with the numbers ‘93’ and ‘44’, and these scooters will be used specifically by Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, respectively, the team’s official riders. And two of the remaining units will be utilised by the paddock crew.

(Also Read: India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note)

Needless to say, the use of the new orange and red MotoGP livery visually enhances the exterior sporty appeal of the scooter. Also, it won't be a surprise if the company launch a limited-edition version of the scooter for the regular customers in the future.

Honda Vario 160 is available in two trims - CBS and dual-channel ABS. While the former has been priced at RP 25,800,000 (approx. 1.34 lakh), the latter costs RP 28,500,000 (approx). The latest 2022 Honda Vario 160 joins the already existing Vario scooter line-up that includes models such as the Vario 125 and Vario 150. Both the models are quite popular in the Indonesian market. At the heart of the scooter sits a 160cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to push out 15 bhp of maximum power backed up with 13.4 Nm of peak torque.

(Also Read: Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India)

The Honda Vario 160 may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon. However, the scooter's arch rival - Yamaha Aerox 155 does sell in India.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 03:54 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Vario 2022 Honda Vario Honda Vario 160 New Honda Vario 160 Honda Vario MotoGP
