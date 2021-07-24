KTM 990 Duke spotted testing for the first time

KTM's 'scalpel' bloodline seems to be getting thicker as reports from the foreign media suggest that the Austrian bikemaker is working on a bigger '990 Duke'. The motorcycle has also been spotted getting tested in Europe recently. It is reported to be an all-new model from the ground up, but there seems to be a familiar design in terms of the exterior appearance.

The LED headlight unit, as well as a few body panels, seems to have been carried over exactly as it is from the KTM 890 Duke, while the tank extensions look fresh.

No price for guessing that the engine on the motorcycle will be bigger in terms of displacement when compared to the existing 890 Duke. It will also house a new exhaust system as well as a new radiator. With Euro5 emission norms currently in play, the powerhouse could also get water jackets to nullify the noise. Other key changes on the model could include an updated swingarm, along with an updated chassis setup.

If foreign media is to be trusted, there might also be two different suspension setups under test currently for different riding geometry. The data could further be used to spawn out different models using the same 990 Duke's platform. Perhaps a smaller sport-tourer motorcycle than the existing 1290 Super Duke GT, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

When launched internationally, the new 990 Duke may also be announced for the Indian market seeing the high demand of the previous 790 Duke in the country.